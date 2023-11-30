The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 159,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of EEMS were off about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were RLX Technology, trading up about 0.5% with over 4.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Dada Nexus, off about 8% on volume of over 2.2 million shares. Youdao is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 1.7% on the day, while Noah Holdings is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF, trading lower by about 8%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EEMS

