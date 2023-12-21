The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 423,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 48,000. Shares of EEMA were up about 1.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were NIO, trading up about 2.3% with over 30.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pdd Holdings, off about 0.5% on volume of over 3.1 million shares. Daqo New Energy is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 7.9% on the day, while Kanzhun is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF, trading lower by about 0.7%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EEMA

