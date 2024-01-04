Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Ares Capital, trading up about 1.8% with over 4.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and FS KKR Capital, up about 2.9% on volume of over 2.2 million shares. Blackrock Tcp Capital is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 3.7% on the day, while Newtekone is lagging other components of the BDC Income ETF, trading up by about 0.1%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BIZD
