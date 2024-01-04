Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BIZD

The BDC Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 1.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 401,000. Shares of BIZD were up about 2.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Ares Capital, trading up about 1.8% with over 4.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and FS KKR Capital, up about 2.9% on volume of over 2.2 million shares. Blackrock Tcp Capital is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 3.7% on the day, while Newtekone is lagging other components of the BDC Income ETF, trading up by about 0.1%.

