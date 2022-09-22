The Invesco S&P 500— Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 588,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of SPMO were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Occidental Petroleum, trading down about 0.7% with over 14.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pfizer, up about 1.7% on volume of over 11.0 million shares. Eli Lilly is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 4.6% on the day, while Factset Research Systems is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Momentum ETF, trading lower by about 7.7%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPMO

