Markets
SPMO

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPMO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The Invesco S&P 500— Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 588,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of SPMO were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Occidental Petroleum, trading down about 0.7% with over 14.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pfizer, up about 1.7% on volume of over 11.0 million shares. Eli Lilly is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 4.6% on the day, while Factset Research Systems is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Momentum ETF, trading lower by about 7.7%.

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPMO
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPMO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPMOOXYPFELLYFDS

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular