Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: LGLV

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 532,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 37,000. Shares of LGLV were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were AT&T, trading off about 0.1% with over 21.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Merck, up about 0.3% on volume of over 12.6 million shares. Nike is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 4.5% on the day, while Baxter International is lagging other components of the SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF, trading lower by about 3%.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

