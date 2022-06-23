The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 1.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 223,000. Shares of IPAC were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Grab Holdings, trading up about 3.3% with over 22.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Futu Holdings, up about 2.6% on volume of over 5.2 million shares. Sea Limited is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 6.8% on the day, while Atlas is lagging other components of the iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF, trading lower by about 2.1%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IPAC

