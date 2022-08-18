The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 126,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 45,000. Shares of IAK were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Genworth Financial, trading off about 1.5% with over 1.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Progressive, up about 0.5% on volume of over 876,000 shares. Trupanion is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 3.9% on the day, while Kinsale Capital Group is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Insurance ETF, trading lower by about 3.6%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IAK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.