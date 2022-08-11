The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 2.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 771,000. Shares of HEFA were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Grab Holdings, trading up about 0.8% with over 11.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, off about 0.3% on volume of over 6.7 million shares. Futu Holdings is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 3.3% on the day, while Kornit Digital is lagging other components of the iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF, trading lower by about 1%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: HEFA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.