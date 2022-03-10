Markets
Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXZ

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 722,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 163,000. Shares of FXZ were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Cleveland-cliffs, trading up about 4.7% with over 11.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and United States Steel, up about 3.8% on volume of over 11.6 million shares. Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is lagging other components of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 6%.

