Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EMGF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 932,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 103,000. Shares of EMGF were up about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Lufax Holding, trading down about 2% with over 3.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Vipshop Holdings, up about 7.5% on volume of over 3.5 million shares. Daqo New Energy is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 8.3% on the day, while Autohome is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, trading lower by about 2.8%.

