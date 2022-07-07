Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EFIV

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 113,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of EFIV were up about 1.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading up about 4.9% with over 47.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, up about 4.4% on volume of over 30.7 million shares. Moderna is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 8.1% on the day, while Colgate-palmolive is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF, trading lower by about 2.5%.

