The SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 176,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of XPH were off about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Pfizer, trading off about 2.1% with over 16.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bristol-myers Squibb, down about 0.2% on volume of over 2.0 million shares. Harmony Biosciences Holdings is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 3.7% on the day, while Nuvation Bio is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF, trading lower by about 5.2%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XPH

