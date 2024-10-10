Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Pfizer, trading off about 2.1% with over 16.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bristol-myers Squibb, down about 0.2% on volume of over 2.0 million shares. Harmony Biosciences Holdings is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 3.7% on the day, while Nuvation Bio is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF, trading lower by about 5.2%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XPH
