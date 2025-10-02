Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia (NVDA), trading up about 1.1% with over 22.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla (TSLA), up about 0.2% on volume of over 20.9 million shares. Bentley Systems (BSY) is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 4.9% on the day, while Transunion (TRU) is lagging other components of the Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF, trading lower by about 13.8%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: USCA
