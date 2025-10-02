Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: USCA

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 122,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 36,000. Shares of USCA were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia (NVDA), trading up about 1.1% with over 22.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla (TSLA), up about 0.2% on volume of over 20.9 million shares. Bentley Systems (BSY) is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 4.9% on the day, while Transunion (TRU) is lagging other components of the Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF, trading lower by about 13.8%.

