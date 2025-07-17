Markets
Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TOLZ

July 17, 2025 — 12:12 pm EDT

The DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 114,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of TOLZ were down about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Kinder Morgan, trading off about 1.2% with over 11.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pacific Gas & Electric, up about 0.5% on volume of over 5.2 million shares. New Fortress Energy is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 11.7% on the day.

