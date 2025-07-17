Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Kinder Morgan, trading off about 1.2% with over 11.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pacific Gas & Electric, up about 0.5% on volume of over 5.2 million shares. New Fortress Energy is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 11.7% on the day.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TOLZ
