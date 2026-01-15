Markets
TGRT

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TGRT

January 15, 2026 — 12:39 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The T. Rowe Price Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 857,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 95,000. Shares of TGRT were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading up about 3.3% with over 96.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, up about 5.8% on volume of over 30.3 million shares. Entegris is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 11% on the day, while Eli Lilly is lagging other components of the T. Rowe Price Growth ETF, trading lower by about 4.8%.

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TGRTVIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TGRT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TGRT
NVDA
AMD
ENTG
LLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.