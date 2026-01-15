The T. Rowe Price Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 857,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 95,000. Shares of TGRT were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading up about 3.3% with over 96.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, up about 5.8% on volume of over 30.3 million shares. Entegris is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 11% on the day, while Eli Lilly is lagging other components of the T. Rowe Price Growth ETF, trading lower by about 4.8%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TGRT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.