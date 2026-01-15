Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading up about 3.3% with over 96.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, up about 5.8% on volume of over 30.3 million shares. Entegris is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 11% on the day, while Eli Lilly is lagging other components of the T. Rowe Price Growth ETF, trading lower by about 4.8%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TGRT
