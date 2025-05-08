Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (XLF), trading up about 0.9% with over 6.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP), off about 0.1% on volume of over 2.3 million shares. SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (XLI) is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 1% on the day, while Spdr Gold Minishares Trust (GLDM) is lagging other components of the Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF, trading lower by about 0.5%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TACK
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.