The Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (TACK) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 298,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 34,000. Shares of TACK were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (XLF), trading up about 0.9% with over 6.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP), off about 0.1% on volume of over 2.3 million shares. SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (XLI) is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 1% on the day, while Spdr Gold Minishares Trust (GLDM) is lagging other components of the Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF, trading lower by about 0.5%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TACK

