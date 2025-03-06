Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading down about 5% with over 168.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, down about 1.9% on volume of over 70.0 million shares. Veeva Systems is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 8.9% on the day, while Mongodb is lagging other components of the Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF, trading lower by about 24.1%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SFLR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.