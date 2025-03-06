Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SFLR

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 649,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 202,000. Shares of SFLR were down about 1.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading down about 5% with over 168.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, down about 1.9% on volume of over 70.0 million shares. Veeva Systems is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 8.9% on the day, while Mongodb is lagging other components of the Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF, trading lower by about 24.1%.

