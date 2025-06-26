Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Palantir Technologies, trading up about 1.1% with over 46.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Circle Internet Group, up about 13.2% on volume of over 35.7 million shares. Abbott Laboratories is lagging other components of the Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 2.6%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SAMT
