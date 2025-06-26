Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SAMT

The Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 249,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of SAMT were up about 1.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Palantir Technologies, trading up about 1.1% with over 46.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Circle Internet Group, up about 13.2% on volume of over 35.7 million shares. Abbott Laboratories is lagging other components of the Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 2.6%.

