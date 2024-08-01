Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Host Hotels & Resorts, trading down about 4.3% with over 19.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Medical Properties Trust, off about 3.7% on volume of over 15.3 million shares. Office Properties Income Trust is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 7.2% on the day, while GRI Bio is lagging other components of the SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF, trading lower by about 9.8%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RWO
