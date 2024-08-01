The SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 2.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 70,000. Shares of RWO were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Host Hotels & Resorts, trading down about 4.3% with over 19.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Medical Properties Trust, off about 3.7% on volume of over 15.3 million shares. Office Properties Income Trust is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 7.2% on the day, while GRI Bio is lagging other components of the SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF, trading lower by about 9.8%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RWO

