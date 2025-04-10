Markets
RODM

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RODM

April 10, 2025 — 11:03 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 1.7 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 101,000. Shares of RODM were down about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were British American Tobacco Industries (BTI), trading off about 0.1% with over 6.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nokia (NOK), off about 1.4% on volume of over 5.2 million shares. Kinross Gold (KGC) is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 4.7% on the day, while Magna International (MGA) is lagging other components of the Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, trading lower by about 4.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

RODM
BTI
NOK
KGC
MGA

