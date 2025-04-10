Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were British American Tobacco Industries (BTI), trading off about 0.1% with over 6.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nokia (NOK), off about 1.4% on volume of over 5.2 million shares. Kinross Gold (KGC) is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 4.7% on the day, while Magna International (MGA) is lagging other components of the Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, trading lower by about 4.7%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RODM
