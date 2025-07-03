Markets
Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QABA

July 03, 2025 — 12:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 162,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of QABA were up about 1.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Pacific Premier Bancorp, trading up about 1.9% with over 573,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Bank OZK, up about 0.3% on volume of over 465,000 shares. Univest Financial is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 4.1% on the day, while Coastal Financial is lagging other components of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund ETF, trading lower by about 0.9%.

QABA
PPBI
OZK
UVSP
CCB

