Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Pacific Premier Bancorp, trading up about 1.9% with over 573,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Bank OZK, up about 0.3% on volume of over 465,000 shares. Univest Financial is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 4.1% on the day, while Coastal Financial is lagging other components of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund ETF, trading lower by about 0.9%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QABA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.