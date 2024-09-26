The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 228,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 41,000. Shares of PGJ were up about 10.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were NIO, trading up about 5.3% with over 84.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Alibaba Group Holding, up about 9.7% on volume of over 43.0 million shares. Gaotu Techedu is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 25.4% on the day, while Lucas GC is lagging other components of the Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF, trading relatively unchanged.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PGJ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.