Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MTRA

The Invesco International Growth Focus ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 175,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 36,000. Shares of MTRA were down about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Alibaba Group Holding, trading down about 3.6% with over 15.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, up about 0.6% on volume of over 2.1 million shares. ASML Holding is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 2.3% on the day.

