Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Alibaba Group Holding, trading down about 3.6% with over 15.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, up about 0.6% on volume of over 2.1 million shares. ASML Holding is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 2.3% on the day.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MTRA
