The Invesco International Growth Focus ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 150,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of MTRA were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Alibaba Group, trading down about 1.5% with over 7.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, down about 0.5% on volume of over 4.4 million shares. Shopify is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 2.5% on the day, while Resmed is lagging other components of the Invesco International Growth Focus ETF, trading lower by about 1.7%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MTRA

