Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Alibaba Group, trading down about 1.5% with over 7.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, down about 0.5% on volume of over 4.4 million shares. Shopify is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 2.5% on the day, while Resmed is lagging other components of the Invesco International Growth Focus ETF, trading lower by about 1.7%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MTRA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.