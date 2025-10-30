The MFS Active Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 328,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 45,000. Shares of MFSV were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Pfizer, trading up about 1.6% with over 38.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Kenvue, down about 1.4% on volume of over 13.2 million shares. Mckesson is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 3% on the day, while The Cigna Group is lagging other components of the MFS Active Value ETF, trading lower by about 12.7%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MFSV

