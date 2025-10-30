Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Pfizer, trading up about 1.6% with over 38.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Kenvue, down about 1.4% on volume of over 13.2 million shares. Mckesson is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 3% on the day, while The Cigna Group is lagging other components of the MFS Active Value ETF, trading lower by about 12.7%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MFSV
