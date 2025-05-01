The MFS Active International ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 993,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 92,000. Shares of MFSI were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, trading up about 4.3% with over 11.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Banco Bradesco, off about 1.3% on volume of over 5.3 million shares. Franco-nevada is lagging other components of the MFS Active International ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 2.8%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MFSI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.