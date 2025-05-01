Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, trading up about 4.3% with over 11.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Banco Bradesco, off about 1.3% on volume of over 5.3 million shares. Franco-nevada is lagging other components of the MFS Active International ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 2.8%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MFSI
