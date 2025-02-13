Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Banco Bradesco, trading up about 1.9% with over 24.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, down about 2.3% on volume of over 9.0 million shares. Netease is lagging other components of the MFS Active International ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 4.7%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MFSI
