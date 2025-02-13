Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MFSI

The MFS Active International ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 1.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 106,000. Shares of MFSI were up about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Banco Bradesco, trading up about 1.9% with over 24.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, down about 2.3% on volume of over 9.0 million shares. Netease is lagging other components of the MFS Active International ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 4.7%.

