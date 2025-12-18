The Global X Conscious Companies ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 1.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 84,000. Shares of KRMA were up about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading up about 1.9% with over 88.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 4.3% on volume of over 54.2 million shares. Micron Technology is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 12.1% on the day, while Factset Research Systems is lagging other components of the Global X Conscious Companies ETF, trading lower by about 7.7%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KRMA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.