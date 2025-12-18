Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading up about 1.9% with over 88.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 4.3% on volume of over 54.2 million shares. Micron Technology is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 12.1% on the day, while Factset Research Systems is lagging other components of the Global X Conscious Companies ETF, trading lower by about 7.7%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KRMA
