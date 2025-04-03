Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KLMN

The Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 10.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 488,000. Shares of KLMN were off about 4.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading off about 6.9% with over 222.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, down about 4.7% on volume of over 150.1 million shares. American Water Works is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 4.8% on the day, while Carvana is lagging other components of the Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF, trading lower by about 19.4%.

