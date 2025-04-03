Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading off about 6.9% with over 222.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, down about 4.7% on volume of over 150.1 million shares. American Water Works is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 4.8% on the day, while Carvana is lagging other components of the Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF, trading lower by about 19.4%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KLMN
