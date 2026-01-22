Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Rocket Lab, trading off about 5.6% with over 14.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Aurora Innovation, up about 8.5% on volume of over 10.3 million shares. GE Aerospace is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 6.1%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYJ
