The iShares U.S. Industrials ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 615,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 71,000. Shares of IYJ were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Rocket Lab, trading off about 5.6% with over 14.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Aurora Innovation, up about 8.5% on volume of over 10.3 million shares. GE Aerospace is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 6.1%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYJ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.