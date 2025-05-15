Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were UnitedHealth Group, trading off about 14.6% with over 76.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Hims & Hers Health, down about 5.5% on volume of over 36.0 million shares. Community Health Systems is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 5.5% on the day.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IHF
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.