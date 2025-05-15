The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 578,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 143,000. Shares of IHF were off about 2.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were UnitedHealth Group, trading off about 14.6% with over 76.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Hims & Hers Health, down about 5.5% on volume of over 36.0 million shares. Community Health Systems is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 5.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IHF

