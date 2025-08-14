The iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 5.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 470,000. Shares of IGM were down about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Terawulf, trading up about 37.3% with over 189.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, off about 0.1% on volume of over 78.0 million shares. Coherent is lagging other components of the iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 23.5%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGM

