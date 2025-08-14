Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Terawulf, trading up about 37.3% with over 189.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, off about 0.1% on volume of over 78.0 million shares. Coherent is lagging other components of the iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 23.5%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGM
