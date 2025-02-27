Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Firstenergy, trading off about 9% with over 15.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Cleveland-cliffs, up about 5.2% on volume of over 10.8 million shares. Northwest Pipe is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 12.2%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IFRA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.