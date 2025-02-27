Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IFRA

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 5.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 259,000. Shares of IFRA were down about 1.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Firstenergy, trading off about 9% with over 15.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Cleveland-cliffs, up about 5.2% on volume of over 10.8 million shares. Northwest Pipe is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 12.2%.

