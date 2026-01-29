The iShares U.S. Utilities ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 805,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 213,000. Shares of IDU were off about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Pacific Gas & Electric, trading up about 0.9% with over 10.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AES, off about 1.9% on volume of over 5.0 million shares. UGI is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 1.1% on the day, while Vistra is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF, trading lower by about 2.6%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IDU

