Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Palantir Technologies, trading up about 1.6% with over 26.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Red Cat Holdings, up about 0.6% on volume of over 10.6 million shares. Unusual Machines is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 10% on the day, while GE Aerospace is lagging other components of the iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF, trading lower by about 5.9%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IDEF
