The iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 19.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 55,000. Shares of IDEF were off about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Palantir Technologies, trading up about 1.6% with over 26.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Red Cat Holdings, up about 0.6% on volume of over 10.6 million shares. Unusual Machines is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 10% on the day, while GE Aerospace is lagging other components of the iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF, trading lower by about 5.9%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IDEF

