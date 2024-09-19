The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 85,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of IBBQ were up about 1.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Edgewise Therapeutics, trading up about 53.6% with over 7.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pacific Biosciences of California, up about 5.7% on volume of over 5.0 million shares. 4D Molecular Therapeutics is lagging other components of the Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 18.8%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IBBQ

