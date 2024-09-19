Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Edgewise Therapeutics, trading up about 53.6% with over 7.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pacific Biosciences of California, up about 5.7% on volume of over 5.0 million shares. 4D Molecular Therapeutics is lagging other components of the Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 18.8%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IBBQ
