IBBQ

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IBBQ

September 19, 2024 — 12:19 pm EDT

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 85,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of IBBQ were up about 1.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Edgewise Therapeutics, trading up about 53.6% with over 7.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pacific Biosciences of California, up about 5.7% on volume of over 5.0 million shares. 4D Molecular Therapeutics is lagging other components of the Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 18.8%.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
