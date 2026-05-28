Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading up about 1.1% with over 84.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Caesars Entertainment, up about 1.1% on volume of over 76.6 million shares. Snowflake is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 38.1% on the day, while Everpure is lagging other components of the iShares Systematic Alternatives Active ETF, trading lower by about 14.3%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IALT
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