The iShares Systematic Alternatives Active ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 41.4 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 195,000. Shares of IALT were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading up about 1.1% with over 84.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Caesars Entertainment, up about 1.1% on volume of over 76.6 million shares. Snowflake is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 38.1% on the day, while Everpure is lagging other components of the iShares Systematic Alternatives Active ETF, trading lower by about 14.3%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IALT

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