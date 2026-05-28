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Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IALT

May 28, 2026 — 02:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The iShares Systematic Alternatives Active ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 41.4 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 195,000. Shares of IALT were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading up about 1.1% with over 84.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Caesars Entertainment, up about 1.1% on volume of over 76.6 million shares. Snowflake is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 38.1% on the day, while Everpure is lagging other components of the iShares Systematic Alternatives Active ETF, trading lower by about 14.3%.

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IALTVIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IALT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

IALT
NVDA
CZR
SNOW
P

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