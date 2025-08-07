Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: HIPS

The GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 563,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 35,000. Shares of HIPS were off about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were AGNC Investment, trading up about 0.4% with over 6.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and FS KKR Capital, off about 6.3% on volume of over 3.7 million shares. Global Net Lease is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 6.4% on the day.

