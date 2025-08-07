Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were AGNC Investment, trading up about 0.4% with over 6.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and FS KKR Capital, off about 6.3% on volume of over 3.7 million shares. Global Net Lease is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 6.4% on the day.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: HIPS
