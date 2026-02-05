Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GXPD

The Global X PureCap MSCI Consumer Discretionary ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 431,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 35,000. Shares of GXPD were down about 1.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were AMAZON.COM, trading off about 3.9% with over 44.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, down about 1.6% on volume of over 43.0 million shares. Tapestry is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 8.3% on the day, while Draftkings is lagging other components of the Global X PureCap MSCI Consumer Discretionary ETF, trading lower by about 6.5%.

