Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Cyberark Software, trading off about 4% with over 4.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and ON Holding AG, down about 3.4% on volume of over 2.6 million shares. Shopify is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 1.8% on the day, while MONDAY.COM is lagging other components of the VictoryShares International Free Cash Flow Growth ETF, trading lower by about 4%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GRIN
