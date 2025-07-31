The VictoryShares International Free Cash Flow Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 2.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 48,000. Shares of GRIN were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Cyberark Software, trading off about 4% with over 4.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and ON Holding AG, down about 3.4% on volume of over 2.6 million shares. Shopify is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 1.8% on the day, while MONDAY.COM is lagging other components of the VictoryShares International Free Cash Flow Growth ETF, trading lower by about 4%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GRIN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.