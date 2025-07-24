Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Technipfmc, trading up about 11.8% with over 3.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Shopify, down about 0.2% on volume of over 1.7 million shares. ON Holding is lagging other components of the VictoryShares International Free Cash Flow Growth ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 2.7%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GRIN
