The GQG US Equity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 2.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 47,000. Shares of GQGU were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Kroger, trading up about 1.3% with over 7.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AT&T, up about 0.5% on volume of over 7.0 million shares. Philip Morris International is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 2.1% on the day, while American Water Works is lagging other components of the GQG US Equity ETF, trading lower by about 0.4%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GQGU

