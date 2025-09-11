Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Kroger, trading up about 1.3% with over 7.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AT&T, up about 0.5% on volume of over 7.0 million shares. Philip Morris International is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 2.1% on the day, while American Water Works is lagging other components of the GQG US Equity ETF, trading lower by about 0.4%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GQGU
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.