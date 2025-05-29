Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading up about 3.9% with over 251.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, up about 0.3% on volume of over 60.9 million shares. Nordson is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 5.5% on the day, while HPQ is lagging other components of the Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF, trading lower by about 7.9%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GPIX
