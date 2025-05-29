Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GPIX

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 1.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 265,000. Shares of GPIX were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading up about 3.9% with over 251.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, up about 0.3% on volume of over 60.9 million shares. Nordson is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 5.5% on the day, while HPQ is lagging other components of the Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF, trading lower by about 7.9%.

