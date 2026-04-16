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Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GEM

April 16, 2026 — 12:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 1.6 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 160,000. Shares of GEM were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were NU Holdings, trading up about 0.6% with over 10.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tencent Music Entertainment Group, up about 2.3% on volume of over 3.8 million shares. Credicorp is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 5.8% on the day, while Southern Copper is lagging other components of the Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF, trading lower by about 0.2%.

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GEMVIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GEM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

GEM
NU
TME
BAP
SCCO

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