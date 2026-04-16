The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 1.6 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 160,000. Shares of GEM were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were NU Holdings, trading up about 0.6% with over 10.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tencent Music Entertainment Group, up about 2.3% on volume of over 3.8 million shares. Credicorp is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 5.8% on the day, while Southern Copper is lagging other components of the Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF, trading lower by about 0.2%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GEM

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