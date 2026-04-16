Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were NU Holdings, trading up about 0.6% with over 10.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tencent Music Entertainment Group, up about 2.3% on volume of over 3.8 million shares. Credicorp is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 5.8% on the day, while Southern Copper is lagging other components of the Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF, trading lower by about 0.2%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GEM
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