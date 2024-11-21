News & Insights

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXO

November 21, 2024 — 12:14 pm EST

The First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 90,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 53,000. Shares of FXO were up about 1.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Sofi Technologies, trading up about 4.2% with over 24.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bank of America, up about 1.9% on volume of over 15.7 million shares. SLM is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 4.6% on the day, while Tradeweb Markets is lagging other components of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 1.1%.

