Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Sofi Technologies, trading up about 4.2% with over 24.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bank of America, up about 1.9% on volume of over 15.7 million shares. SLM is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 4.6% on the day, while Tradeweb Markets is lagging other components of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 1.1%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.