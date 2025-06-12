Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTQI

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 909,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 226,000. Shares of FTQI were down about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading up about 1.2% with over 106.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, down about 0.3% on volume of over 69.2 million shares. Legend Biotech is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 5.1% on the day, while NICE is lagging other components of the First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF, trading lower by about 3.2%.

