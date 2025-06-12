Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading up about 1.2% with over 106.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, down about 0.3% on volume of over 69.2 million shares. Legend Biotech is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 5.1% on the day, while NICE is lagging other components of the First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF, trading lower by about 3.2%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTQI
