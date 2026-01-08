Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading down about 2.4% with over 91.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 0.8% on volume of over 33.0 million shares. Costco Wholesale is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 5.2% on the day, while Acuity is lagging other components of the Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth ETF, trading lower by about 14.5%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FLCG
