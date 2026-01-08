Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FLCG

The Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 1.4 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 75,000. Shares of FLCG were off about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading down about 2.4% with over 91.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 0.8% on volume of over 33.0 million shares. Costco Wholesale is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 5.2% on the day, while Acuity is lagging other components of the Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth ETF, trading lower by about 14.5%.

