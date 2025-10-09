The SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 2.6 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 145,000. Shares of FISR were off about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, trading off about 0.1% with over 11.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-bill ETF, trading flat on volume of over 6.5 million shares. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF is lagging other components of the SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 0.4%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FISR

