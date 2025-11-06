Markets
FINX

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FINX

November 06, 2025 — 12:26 pm EST

The Global X FinTech ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 375,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 44,000. Shares of FINX were off about 3.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Sofi Technologies, trading off about 6.8% with over 46.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bitfarms, off about 6.8% on volume of over 33.3 million shares. Aci Worldwide is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 6% on the day, while Cipher Mining is lagging other components of the Global X FinTech ETF, trading lower by about 9.5%.

