Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Sofi Technologies, trading off about 6.8% with over 46.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bitfarms, off about 6.8% on volume of over 33.3 million shares. Aci Worldwide is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 6% on the day, while Cipher Mining is lagging other components of the Global X FinTech ETF, trading lower by about 9.5%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FINX
