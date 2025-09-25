Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Intel, trading up about 6.9% with over 173.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, up about 1.1% on volume of over 108.1 million shares. Jabil is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 6.3%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EUSA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.