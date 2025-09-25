The iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 784,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 57,000. Shares of EUSA were off about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Intel, trading up about 6.9% with over 173.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, up about 1.1% on volume of over 108.1 million shares. Jabil is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 6.3%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EUSA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.